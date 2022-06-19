The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Trading Down 0.5%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.42 ($0.21). Approximately 63,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 127,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.21).
The firm has a market capitalization of £15.44 million and a P/E ratio of 19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.47.
The Ince Group Company Profile (LON:INCE)
