The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Trading Down 0.5%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.42 ($0.21). Approximately 63,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 127,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.21).

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.44 million and a P/E ratio of 19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.47.

The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

