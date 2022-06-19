The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COCO stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.94. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

