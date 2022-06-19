Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.91

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.91 and traded as high as $23.22. Tidewater shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 538,663 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.73 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $1,489,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,158,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

