Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Tilray alerts:

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Tilray has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Tilray by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.