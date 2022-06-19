Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Rating) were down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 27,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 7,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.07.

Get Torrent Capital alerts:

Torrent Capital Company Profile (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Torrent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.