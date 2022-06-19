Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Rating) were down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 27,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 7,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.07.
Torrent Capital Company Profile (CVE:TORR)
See Also
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Torrent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.