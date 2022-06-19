Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Trading Down 1.6%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $31.21. Approximately 10,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

