Traction Uranium (OTC:TRCTF) Shares Up 11.7%

Traction Uranium Corp. (OTC:TRCTF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 5,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 15,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33.

Get Traction Uranium alerts:

About Traction Uranium (OTC:TRCTF)

Traction Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire the Whitewater Property that consists of 6 claims covering a total area of approximately 2,281.72 hectares located in the Slocan Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Traction Exploration Inc and changed its name to Traction Uranium Corp.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Traction Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traction Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.