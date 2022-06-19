Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COOK shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Traeger in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOK opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $489.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.44 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

