Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Traton from €33.00 ($34.38) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Traton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Traton alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRATF opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. Traton has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.