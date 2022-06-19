UNB Corp. to Issue Dividend of $1.00 (OTC:UNPA)

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.
UNPA remained flat at $$130.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.00. UNB has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $175.00.
UNB Company Profile (Get Rating)
