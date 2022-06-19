UNB Corp. to Issue Dividend of $1.00 (OTC:UNPA)

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

UNPA remained flat at $$130.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.00. UNB has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

UNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for UNB Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, savings, club, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, installment, and real estate loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, ATM, and online and mobile banking services.

