Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) were up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 165.50 ($2.01). Approximately 3,940,731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 1,900,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($1.97).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.55) target price on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.24. The stock has a market cap of £781.12 million and a PE ratio of 5.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.