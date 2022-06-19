USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet raised USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of USDP stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. USD Partners has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in USD Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in USD Partners by 11.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in USD Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

