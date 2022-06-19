Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE UTZ opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

In related news, COO Cary Devore purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 51.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 171,223 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 156.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 25.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

