Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($26.04) to €23.00 ($23.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($36.46) to €27.00 ($28.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($20.83) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €19.00 ($19.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Valeo has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.