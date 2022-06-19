Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$41.68 and last traded at C$41.97. 432,967 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 176,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.37.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.