Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$41.68 and last traded at C$41.97. 432,967 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 176,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.28.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.37.
