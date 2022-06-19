VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRMEW) Trading Up 2.6%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRMEW – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76.
