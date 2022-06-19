Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

NYSE VSTO opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,697,000 after purchasing an additional 138,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.