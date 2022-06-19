Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBX shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

