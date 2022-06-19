Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:WDOFF opened at $9.90 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

