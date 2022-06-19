WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.01. Approximately 239,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 384,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth $1,730,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 312,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $952,000.

