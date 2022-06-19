WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $37.76. 128,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 141,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56.

Get WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $169,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.