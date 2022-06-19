X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $33.95. Approximately 20,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 101,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter.

