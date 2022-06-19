Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading Up 0.5%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.68 and last traded at $31.41. Approximately 131,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 138,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEU. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period.

