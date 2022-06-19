Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) versus Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Critical Analysis

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Zendesk has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Scientific has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zendesk and Core Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 8 4 0 2.33 Core Scientific 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zendesk currently has a consensus target price of $117.18, indicating a potential upside of 109.74%. Core Scientific has a consensus target price of 11.75, indicating a potential upside of 404.29%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Zendesk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zendesk and Core Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $1.34 billion 5.11 -$223.64 million ($2.00) -27.94 Core Scientific $544.48 million 1.39 -$32.50 million N/A N/A

Core Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zendesk.

Profitability

This table compares Zendesk and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -16.91% -36.18% -6.69% Core Scientific N/A 16.79% 6.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Zendesk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Zendesk on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat and messaging software to connect with customers on websites and mobile devices applications; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience; and Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Developer Tools, a combination of application programming interfaces, web widget, and mobile software development kits; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains. The company also offers blockchain infrastructure and third-party hosting services through the sale of consumption-based contracts for its hosting services, as well as equipment sales to customers; and operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Texas. In addition, it provides hosting services to digital asset mining customers; deployment, monitoring, troubleshooting, optimization, and maintenance services for its customer's digital asset mining equipment; and electrical power and repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and mine digital assets. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

