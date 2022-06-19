Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $32,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zhihu by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,204 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zhihu by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,991,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 609.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 969,058 shares during the period. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZH stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

