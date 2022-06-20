3M (NYSE:MMM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3M in a research report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will earn $11.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.50. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

NYSE:MMM opened at $129.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $203.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after acquiring an additional 191,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

