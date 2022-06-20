4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Head to Head Survey

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Axcella Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4D Molecular Therapeutics $18.04 million 11.62 -$71.32 million ($2.77) -2.34 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$64.63 million ($1.75) -1.03

Axcella Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 4D Molecular Therapeutics. 4D Molecular Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D Molecular Therapeutics -470.82% -30.09% -27.68% Axcella Health N/A -202.08% -99.10%

Risk & Volatility

4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axcella Health 1 1 5 0 2.57

4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 362.25%. Axcella Health has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 344.44%. Given 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 4D Molecular Therapeutics is more favorable than Axcella Health.

Summary

4D Molecular Therapeutics beats Axcella Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. Its two IND candidates are 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure; CRF; Roche; and CFF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Axcella Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

