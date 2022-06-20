4D pharma (LON:DDDD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.10

4D pharma plc (LON:DDDD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.10 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.30), with a volume of 1341243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.30 ($0.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

About 4D pharma (LON:DDDD)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the United Kingdom. The company develops therapeutic candidates, including MRx0518 for the treatment of cancer and immune-oncology diseases; MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma; MRx0029 and MRx0005 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

