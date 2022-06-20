4DS Memory Limited (ASX:4DS) Insider Purchases A$74,880.00 in Stock

4DS Memory Limited (ASX:4DS – Get Rating) insider Willibrordus(Wilbert) van den Hoek acquired 1,170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,880.00 ($52,000.00).
The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.
4DS Memory Company Profile
