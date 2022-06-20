4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,181.32

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,181.32 ($26.48) and last traded at GBX 2,305 ($27.98), with a volume of 1692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,300 ($27.92).

Several research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.77) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,700 ($44.91) to GBX 4,100 ($49.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £647.38 million and a PE ratio of 34.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,725.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,750.71.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

