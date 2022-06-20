ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.20

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €16.20 ($17.05) and last traded at €16.00 ($16.84), with a volume of 28285 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.00 ($16.84).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.42) target price on shares of ADVA Optical Networking in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

