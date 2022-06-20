Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.30-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.40 billion.

NYSE AAP opened at $167.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.88. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $209,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

