Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Affirm in a report issued on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affirm’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

AFRM stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.03. Affirm has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 over the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

