AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
AGIL stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AgileThought has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.
AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that AgileThought will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AgileThought (Get Rating)
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
