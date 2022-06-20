AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIBRF shares. Citigroup raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.02) to €2.65 ($2.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.80 ($2.92) to €3.00 ($3.13) in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

AIBRF stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

