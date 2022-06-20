Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.23) to €1.10 ($1.15) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.79) to €4.00 ($4.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.19) to €1.90 ($1.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.10) to €1.70 ($1.77) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.40 ($4.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

