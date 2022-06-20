Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $16.69 on Monday. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air T by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air T by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

