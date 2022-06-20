AirBoss of America Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued on Friday, June 17th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Pi Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares began coverage on AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.36.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$15.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.23. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$14.96 and a 12 month high of C$47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$432.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

