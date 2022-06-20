Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.30-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Cowen raised their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.21.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $212.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $157.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.54.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Albemarle will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

