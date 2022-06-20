Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Cormark

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cormark to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TSE:ALYA traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.23. 6,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.22. The company has a market cap of C$298.97 million and a PE ratio of -23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of C$2.56 and a 12-month high of C$4.22.
Alithya Group Company Profile
