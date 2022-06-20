Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Cormark

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cormark to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:ALYA traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.23. 6,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.22. The company has a market cap of C$298.97 million and a PE ratio of -23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of C$2.56 and a 12-month high of C$4.22.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

