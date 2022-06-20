Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.65 ($0.27), with a volume of 14206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.27).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.64. The company has a market cap of £16.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Altitude Group Company Profile (LON:ALT)
