Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.65 ($0.27), with a volume of 14206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.27).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.64. The company has a market cap of £16.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Altitude Group Company Profile (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

