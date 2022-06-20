Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock opened at $81.39 on Monday. Ameren has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,982 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.