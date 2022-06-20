American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Up 8%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 111,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 529,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.73 million and a PE ratio of -15.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 12.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About American Lithium (CVE:LI)
