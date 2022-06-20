Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given a $31.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has been given a $31.00 price target by Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

COLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.95. 88,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,211. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.92, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after buying an additional 1,092,646 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

