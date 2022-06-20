Analysts’ New Coverage for June 20th (AAMC, AAU, AFI, AFLYY, AGIL, AIRT, ANAT, AZPN, BIOC, FREY)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, June 20th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI). DNB Markets issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:PSSMF (OTCMKTS:PSSMF). The firm issued a buy rating and a 8.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

