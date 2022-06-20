Analysts Offer Predictions for Landsea Homes Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Landsea Homes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landsea Homes’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $316.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 634,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Landsea Homes news, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $45,000,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,039,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,767,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Qin Zhou bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

