Analysts Set Expectations for Roblox Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Roblox in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of RBLX opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

