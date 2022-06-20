Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PepGen (PEPG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ: PEPG) recently:

5/31/2022 – PepGen is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – PepGen is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – PepGen is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – PepGen is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

PepGen stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. PepGen Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.