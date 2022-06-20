Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Phreesia (PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/14/2022 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $20.00.

6/6/2022 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $34.00.

6/3/2022 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $29.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $34.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Phreesia had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Phreesia by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

