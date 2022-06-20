Analyzing Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX)

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Adynxx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics $280,000.00 231.86 -$43.51 million ($3.29) -1.52 Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adynxx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyra Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics N/A -102.23% -69.38% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lyra Therapeutics and Adynxx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.60%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Adynxx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -1.08, indicating that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Adynxx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

